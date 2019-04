Police said the infant's mother fell asleep with the baby and he was not breathing when she woke up.

FRASER, Mich. - A 3-month-old boy died Tuesday night at the Starlite Motel, according to Fraser police.

The parents were taken into custody but released pending further investigation. Autopsy results have not been released.

