3 people steal eight utility task vehicles from business in Lapeer County, police say

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were caught on video stealing eight utility task vehicles from a business in Lapeer County, officials said.

Thieves broke into Chapman's Sports Center on Davison Road in Elba Township between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Surveillance video appears to show three people involved.

The fence surrounding the property was cut and the UTVs were started without their keys and driven from the business, according to authorities.

The UTVs were loaded onto a trailer west of the business on Davison Road, police said.

Two 2017 Youth 50 Outlaws, a 2012 Polaris RZR 800, a 2013 Sportsman 550 Touring, a 2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000, a black 2019 Polaris RZR 900 50-inch, a red 2019 Polaris RZR 900 50-inch and a black and red 2019 Polaris 1000 S4 were stolen, officials said.

Sanilac County deputies investigated a similar theft May 21 at Ball Equipment on Sandusky Road in Sandusky, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 810-245-1374.

