3-year-old boy shoots self after finding father's gun at home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy shot himself Tuesday after finding his father's gun inside a house on Detroit's east side, according to police.

The boy's father showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with the injured child.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Marcus Street.

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition.

“He’s currently at Children’s Hospital fighting for his life,” Cmdr. Charles Mahone said. “We would like our community to pray for this young man.”

Police interviewed the boy's parents for more information about the incident. The boy's father was taken into custody, but his mother was not.

No other information was made available.

