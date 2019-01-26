30-year-old Rochester Hills resident dies in single vehicle rollover crash

The single vehicle rollover crash happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday at east Russell Schmidt Boulevard near 22 Mile Road.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 30-year-old Rochester Hills man died in a Chesterfield Township rollover crash Friday.

The single vehicle rollover crash happened around 10:35 p.m. at east Russell Schmidt Boulevard near 22 Mile Road.

Chesterfield police, fire and Medstar Ambulance were dispatched to the area.

After arriving the first responders discovered the victim, Jeremy Ahnen, died on scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

Ahnen was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 46-year-old New Baltimore resident.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the fatal crash.

