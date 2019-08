The unidentified man was jumping Saturday afternoon during the "Dink Dink Boogie" event at Grand Haven Memorial Airpark. (WDIV)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Authorities say a 33-year-old skydiver was killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.

The unidentified man was jumping Saturday afternoon during the "Dink Dink Boogie" event at Grand Haven Memorial Airpark.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.