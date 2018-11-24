34-year-old Rochester Hills man dies in crash Saturday morning

All lanes have reopened at eastbound I-94 and Conner after an investigation into a fatal crash was completed.

DETROIT - All lanes have reopened at eastbound I-94 and Conner after an investigation into a fatal crash was completed.

The freeway was closed at eastbound I-94 and Conner for the crash investigation.

At around 3:15 a.m. Michigan State Police received a call about a serious crash at east I-94 and Chalmers in Detroit. Police reported a man was found on the freeway unresponsive and not moving. When troopers arrived, they confirmed the crash was fatal.

The investigation revealed that a 34-year old man from Rochester Hills was traveling eastbound on I-94 when he lost control and struck the left shoulder wall.

The driver drove to the right lane. A second passenger vehicle traveling in the right lane then crashed into the back of the car causing it to spin and eject the driver. The driver died on scene. The victim's family has been notified. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.



EB I-94 at Conner ALL LANES OPEN Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/cn5kk1sWoY — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.