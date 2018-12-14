4-year-old boy fatally shot in Roseville basement with 4 other children, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in Roseville.

Officials said Braylon Chang was shot around 8:40 a.m. Friday in a home on Dort Street near Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road.

At first, investigators thought the shooting was self-inflicted, but now they think that might not have been the case.

Officials said there were five children in the basement of the home when the shot was fired, so they don't know who fired the shot. The parents were also home.

Braylon, his twin and three other children -- ages 3, 5 and 8 -- were all in the basement, police said.

Somehow, one of the children picked up a handgun and shot Braylon in the torso, according to authorities.

"This is unfolding," Roseville Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon said. "It's a relatively recent incident. Unfortunately, we're looking at another tragedy involving gunfire."

Police said the mother and father are being held for questioning at the police department. There will be a delay in getting answers because of a language barrier, according to officials. A translator is being brought in.

