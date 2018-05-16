5-year-old Detroit boy found safe after reported missing Wednesday morning

DETROIT - A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in Detroit Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to police.

Police said Kendall Moses went missing early Wednesday morning from his mother's home on Greensboro Street near I-94 and Whittier Avenue on the city's east side.

Kendall's 22-year-old mother reported him missing about 2 a.m. She said she and other were on her front porch and when she walked back inside she could not find Kendall anywhere. She believes he may have walked out a side door of the home, which is in the 10000 block of Greensboro Street.

Police marked off a crime scene at the home. Officers were using K-9 units to search for the boy.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search.

