5-year-old killed in Detroit: Man shot, killed by police next morning

DETROIT - A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by police Friday morning when officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 9200 block of Evergreen Road in Detroit.

Family members of a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Thursday night at another home in Detroit said the home on Evergreen Road is that of the girl's father.

Detroit police Cpt. Kurt Warboys said a homicide task force went to the home about 4:50 a.m. Friday to execute the warrant. Warboys said the 46-year-old man was on the couch when officers entered the home. The man was armed with an AR pistol, police said, and raised the gun. The gun was loaded with the safety off, police said.

Warboys said officers "neutralized" the situation. One of them fired at the man, killing him.

The home is on Evergreen Road near Westfield Avenue. Police had Evergreen Road blocked in both directions.

5-year-old girl killed night before

Family members said Friday morning's fatal shooting is in connection to a 5-year-old girl's fatal shooting Thursday night during a home invasion in the 19000 block of Lyndon Street.

"An armed black male came into the home and fired shots," said Detroit police Cmdr. Elaing Bryant. . "The armed black male fled, we're just not sure if on foot or in vehicle, or in what direction."

Police did not wait for emergency medical services and took the 5-year-old to Sinai-Grace Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The mother was taken by ambulance to Sinai-Grace and she has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Warboys said the Detroit police chief is expected to offer more information on this case during a news conference Friday afternoon.

