6 Michigan priests charged in clergy abuse probe: What we know

Six Michigan priests, including three in Metro Detroit, have been charged in an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

Attorney General Dana Nessel took over the investigation in February, stating she believes there could be as many as 1,000 victims.

In May, the AG's office issued charges against five Catholic priests, totaling 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct, including rape charges.

A sixth priest was charged this week with criminal sexual conduct.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Nessel said. "Our clergy abuse investigative team is working day and night to review the hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and files seized from all seven of Michigan’s dioceses last fall. At the same time, we continue to receive calls daily from victims who know we will listen to them, believe in them and investigate their allegations. They deserve nothing less than our very best."

Here's what we know about the six priests:

Timothy Michael Crowley, 69, Lansing Diocese

Crowley was charged in Washtenaw County with four felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, and four felony counts of CSC 2 – a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Crowley, who was a priest in various parishes, including St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday in Tempe, Arizona. (View complaint and affidavit here)

Timothy Crowley (WDIV)

Neil Kalina, 63, Archdiocese of Detroit

Kalina was charged in Macomb County with four felony count of CSC 4, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring. Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was arrested Thursday in Littlerock, California. (View complaint and affidavit here)

Parish assignment history:

Ordained in 1981

Granted faculties 1984

Resident at St. Kieran Parish in Utica, 1984-1986

Weekend assistant at St. Ephrem Parish in Sterling Heights, 1984-1986

Vincent DeLorenzo, 80, Lansing Diocese

DeLorenzo was charged in Genesee County with three felony counts of CSC 1, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, and three felony counts of CSC 2, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. DeLorenzo, who was a priest at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, was arrested Thursday in Marion County, Florida. (View complaint and affidavit here)

Vincent DeLorenzo (WDIV)

Patrick Casey, 55, Archdiocese of Detroit

Casey was charged in Wayne County with one felony count of CSC 3, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was arrested Thursday in Oak Park, Michigan. (View complaint and affidavit here)

Parish assignment history:

Ordained 1997

Chaplain, Cardinal Mooney High School in Marine City, 1997-2000

Parochial Vicar, St. Mary Queen of Creation Parish in New Baltimore, 1997-2000

Administrator, St. Dominic Parish in Detroit, 2000-2004

Administrator, St. Patrick Parish in Detroit, 2000-2004

Administrator, St. Thomas a’Becket Parish in Canton, 2004-2004

Pastor, St. Thomas a’Becket Parish in Canton, 2004-2012

Pastor, St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, 2012-2015

Administrator, Divine Savior Parish in Westland, 2011-2015

Pastor, St. Damian Parish in Westland, 2012-2015

Patrick Casey (WDIV)

Jacob Vellian, 84, Kalamazoo Diocese

Vellian was charged with two counts of Rape, a maximum sentence of life in prison. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Benton Harbor, and now lives in Kerala, India. Nessel said they know where Veillian is and they are working to extradite him back to Michigan. (View complaint and affidavit here)

Joseph H. Baker, 57, Archdiocese of Detroit

Baker was arrested Monday morning in Wayne County by special agents from the attorney general's office. Baker is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- sexual penetration with a person under 13 years old. Baker has been restricted from all public ministry amid allegations that he sexually abused a minor.

Rev. Joseph Baker (WDIV)

Lawrence Ventline, Archdiocese of Detroit (suspension)

In addition to the six priests charged, the professional educationally limited counselor’s license of Lawrence Ventline, a priest with the Archdiocese of Detroit, was summarily suspended by LARA and the Attorney General has filed an administrative licensing complaint against him.

Parish assignment history:

Ordained in 1976

Parochial Vicar, St. Raymond Parish in Detroit, 1976-1979

Parochial Vicar, St. Rene Goupil Parish in Sterling Heights, 1979-1981

Pastor, St. Christine Parish, 1981-1985

Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 1985-1986

Chaplain, Madonna University, 1986-1987

Pastor, St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Lake Orion, 1987-1990

Parochial Vicar, St. Anne Parish in Warren, 1992-1994

Pastor, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Detroit, 1994-1995

Administrator, St. Mark Parish in Harsens Island, 1996-1997

Lawrence Ventline (WDIV)

Have something to report?

Anyone with information about sexual abuse by clergy or church representatives is asked to call police or the Michigan Attorney General's Office at 844-324-3374 or aginvestigations@michigan.gov.

