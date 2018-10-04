6-month-old puppy found wandering Michigan streets with note from owner

WYOMING, Mich. - Rescue workers are looking for the owner of a 6-month-old puppy who was found wandering in Michigan with a note.

The 6-month-old dog, named Ghost, was found with a note attached to her collar while roaming around streets in West Michigan.

"I am lost and looking for a home," read Ghost's note, which was written in red marker on a recipe card. "My owner had a stroke and cannot care for me. Please do not take me to a shelter."

Luvnpupz, a rescue in Wyoming, posted the story to their Facebook page, looking for the dog's owner.

"This sweet girl was found wandering alone with this note attached to her collar.....hungry, cold, sad and confused. We want to help her.......and we need YOUR help.

We are reaching out to our West Michigan community to help us find “Ghost’s” owner so that we can work together to figure out if there is a way to return her home with some support and assistance, or to give her owner the peace in knowing that we will help find her an incredibly loving and caring new forever home by facilitating a surrender to our organization. We promise to never reveal your name.

Please help us spread the word and find “Ghost’s” owner. Any information can be shared anonymously with Luvnpupz by calling/texting 616.293.4528 or messaging the Luvnpupz page."

Carri Shipaila, president of Luvnpupz, told WOOD TV that there are many options for owners who can't care for pets.

"If you can't take care of the animal, surrender it to the shelter, call the shelter, call your vet, check your neighbors, ask your friends, see if you can place it responsibly," she said.

"People are going to look at this in a bad light: 'Oh, how could somebody do that?' Walk a day in their shoes, then understand. We don't know the circumstances, but we're here to help," Shipaila said.

Shipaila wouldn't say exactly where Ghost was found, but did say it was outside Kent County. The dog is doing okay.

