DETROIT - Six people were hurt in a house fire Thursday morning in Southwest Detroit. Video shows the house burning on Whittaker near Springwells Street.

One 2-year-old boy was hurt. The five others hurt were adults. They all suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. They're expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.