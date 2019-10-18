63-year-old woman found beaten to death in boarded-up Detroit home

DETROIT - Police said a 63-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a boarded-up Detroit home Friday.

Diane Parker's body was found about 11:30 a.m. in the house on Meldrum Street near Gratiot Avenue and Mount Elliott Street.

Family members said Parker may have been meeting a friend at the home. She often rode her bike in the area, but she didn't live there, family said.

Neighbors said homeless people frequented the home, despite it being boarded up.

Police are asking people in the area to speak up if they know who killed Parker or saw something related to the crime.

"We believe that our assailant may have some blood transfer," said Capt. Nicholas Giaquinto, of the Detroit Police Department.

