7-year-old boy attacked by 2 pit bulls in Warren neighbor's yard

WARREN, Mich. - A 7-year old boy is recovering after he was attacked by two pit bulls in his Warren neighbor’s yard.

The boy had to get multiple staples in his head, and he has several cuts on his arm.

“Well, my son was down the street playing with kids,” Kenisha Tatum said.

“The girl locked me in the gate and they (the pit bulls) started biting my hand,” Allen Todd said.

“On his arm and in his head," Tatum said. "He has 12 staples. After that, the dogs started attacking him, and he was screaming, 'Help. Someone, please help me.'"

Help came from Taylor Donley, who lives next door to where the attack happened.

“I jumped over, kind of jumped on one, grabbed the boy and took him over the fence with me,” Donley said.

“I’m shocked, and I’m happy my son is still here," Tatum said. "The lady who (owns the dogs), she still hasn't been down here to see if my son is OK."

Local 4 stopped by the dog owner’s home, but she asked us to leave and declined our request for an interview.

