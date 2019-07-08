74-year-old pilot crashes plane during water landing

The crash was witnessed by people and captured on video.

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash that happened Wednesday afternoon at Lake Pleasant in Attica near Bowers and Lake Pleasant roads.

Police said the pilot of a yellow two seat Super Cub was performing a landing on Lake Pleasant when the nose pitched downward into the water. The crash was witnessed by people and captured on video.

The plane was occupied only by the licensed pilot, a 74-year-old man from Lapeer. The pilot suffered minor lacerations and declined medical attention.

The pilot has been known to fly around the area and perform water landings on the larger lakes for years.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will be investigating the cause of the mishap.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.