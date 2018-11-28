80-year-old Florida woman charged with scamming Michigan business for Nigerian man

80-year-old Sylvia Williams was arrested in Columbia County, Florida for conspiracy and fraud relating to the scam of a Grand Traverse County business (WPBN)

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A Florida woman is facing fraud and conspiracy charges after allegedly getting caught in a scam connected to a Michigan business and Nigerian man.

WPBN reports Sylvia Williams, 80, was arrested after scamming a Grand Traverse County business out of more than $4,000.

Investigators said a scammer called an Acme Township cleaning company, saying they were moving to the area and wanted to pay for cleaning services in advance.

The scammer sent a check for $4,900, requesting they return a check for $4,300 to an address in Columbia County, Florida.

Investigators tracked it down and found Williams at her home in Florida. She was arrested and charged with conspiracy and fraud.

“The female down in Florida had a relationship with the Nigerian and this relationship has gone on for several years and she trust this person and because there was that trust this lady would do anything for them, even if it involves fraudulent activities,” Lt. Chris Barsheff with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office told WPBN.

The Acme Township business was able to recover the money they lost in the scam.

