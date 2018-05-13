90-mile march from Detroit to Lansing for immigrant families facing deportation

DETROIT - On Monday, Michigan United and allied immigrant communities will join supporters of an Albanian-merican family for a 90-mile "Pilgrimage to Keep Families Together" from Detroit to Lansing.

The goal of the 90-mile trek is to seek justice and a stay of deportation for Ded Rranxburgaj, the sole caretaker for his wife Flora, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair for mobility.

The group of immigrant families and other immigrant rights advocates plan to march into Lansing on May 22 with multiple stops and events along the way. The events will be led by different immigrants impacted by deportation, who will tell their stories, educate the public attendees about the immigration system and provide opportunities for advocacy to stop deportations, including the deportation of Rranxburgaj.

The march starts at the Central United Methodist Church, Located on East Adams Avenue in Detroit, at 11 a.m.

