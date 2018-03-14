Complete list of National Pi Day deals

Today is March 14th, which means it's National Pi Day!

The day mimics the first three digits of the mathematical constant Pi or 3.14.

It's also a day you can get sweet deals on the pie that ends with an 'e'. We're talking about pizza pies and baked pies.

Here is a list of food deals you can take advantage of in honor of Pi day:

Hungry Howie's: Offering fans a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular priced Howie Bread. This exclusive offer is available for online / carry out orders only by using promo code PI18.

Buddy's Pizza: Encouraging customers to stop by and enjoy a pizza pie and collect information on their upcoming 42nd annual Slice for Life event on April 16th.

Grand Traverse Pie Company: Customers can get a free slice of Michigan ABC pie with any purchase.

Blaze Pizza: Offering pizza for $3.14 for in-restaurant orders. Available at all locations in the U.S. except: Disney Springs, Houston Airport, UCLA, Staples Center and George Mason University.

Boston Market: Buy one pot pie and a drink and you'll get one pot pie for free. Available at all participating locations. In order to take advantage of this offer, you need to click here for the coupon.

Whole Foods: Customers can get $3.14 off both large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas. Varieties of pies and pizza will vary based on the location.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit.com for more deals as we are notified of them.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.