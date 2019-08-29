A guide to the 2019 Romeo Peach Festival

The 2019 Romeo Peach Festival is Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

ROMEO, Mich. - The 88th annual Romeo Peach Festival is this weekend.

Enjoy more than peaches at the Labor Day Weekend tradition that started in 1931. Events include a car show, softball tournaments, parades, fireworks and more.

See a map of the event at the bottom of this article.

2019 Peach Festival schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29

Produce Market

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI

Farm Market and Bakery

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI

Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI

DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Winery

3-9 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Carnival Rides

4-10 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Peach Festival 5K & 10K Run, 5K Walk

6:45 p.m.

Romeo High School, 11091 32 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI

(Register here)

Friday, Aug. 30

Produce Market

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI

Farm Market and Bakery

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI

Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI

Peach Candy and Chocolate Tasting

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Juliet Chocolate Factory 66870 Van Dyke Ave., Washington, MI

DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Winery and Trivia

3-9 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Used Book Sale

4-7 p.m.

Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI

Pasta Dinner

4-8 p.m.

St. Clement Catholic Church, 343 S Main St., Romeo, MI

Pie Sale

4-10 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Carnival Rides

4-10 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Trolley Rides

6-10 p.m.

Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street

Cost: $2 a ride

Mini Tractor Pull Competition

6-9 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Outdoor Movie and Family Activities

8 p.m.

St. Paul Episcopal Church, 11100 West St. Clair St., Romeo, MI

Movie begins at dusk

Fireworks

9:30 p.m.

Crystal Diamonds Complex, 14713 33 Mile, Romeo, MI

Saturday, Aug. 31

Peach Festival Golf Classic

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bruce Hills Golf Club, 6771 Taft, Romeo, MI

Men's and Co-Ed Softball Tournaments

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Crystal Diamonds, 14641-14789 33 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI

Produce Market

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI

Farm Market and Bakery

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI

Kidfest

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Romeo Village Park

"Peachy" Artisan Crafters Show

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI

Used Book Sale

4-7 p.m.

Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI

Frontier Town's Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Cider Mill

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI

Peach Candy and Chocolate Tasting

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Juliet Chocolate Factory 66870 Van Dyke Ave., Washington, MI

Romeo High School Wrestling Bean Bag Tournament

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Trolley Rides

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street

Cost: $2 a ride

Pie Sale

Noon-10 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Carnival Rides

Noon-10 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Winery and Live Music

3-9 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

VFW Annual "Steak Out"

4-8 p.m.

Striber-McVicar Post 2052, 70455 McVicar Rd., Romeo, MI

Mini Tractor Pull Competition

6-9 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Mega 80s Concert

8 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

$5 entry after 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Classic Car Show

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.

701 32 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI

Men's and Co-Ed Softball Tournaments

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Crystal Diamonds, 14641-14789 33 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI

Produce Market

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI

Farm Market and Bakery

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

"Peachy" Artisan Crafters Show

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI

Cider Mill

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Frontier Town's Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI

DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Trolley Rides

Noon-5 p.m.

Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street

Cost: $2 a ride

Used Book Sale

Noon-5 p.m.

Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI

Carnival Rides

Noon-11 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Winery

1-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Michele Romeo World Jazz and Classic Rock

2-6 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Romeo Gold Studios Student Performances

5-7 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

"Dancin' in the Street" at 32 and Main

7 p.m.

Downtown Romeo

Charity Car Cruise

7:30 p.m.

Downtown Romeo

Night Parade

8 p.m.

Downtown Romeo

DJ Darrick Price

8 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

$5 entry after 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 1

Produce Market

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI

Farm Market and Bakery

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI

Children's Parade

10 a.m.

Downtown Romeo

DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Cider Mill

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Used Book Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI

Frontier Town's Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI

Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI

Carnival Rides

Noon

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Pie Sale

Noon

Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI

Hometown Parade

1:30 p.m.

Downtown Romeo

