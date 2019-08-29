A guide to the 2019 Romeo Peach Festival

ROMEO, Mich. - The 88th annual Romeo Peach Festival is this weekend.
Enjoy more than peaches at the Labor Day Weekend tradition that started in 1931. Events include a car show, softball tournaments, parades, fireworks and more.
See a map of the event at the bottom of this article.
2019 Peach Festival schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
Produce Market
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI
Farm Market and Bakery
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI
Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI
DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Winery
3-9 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Carnival Rides
4-10 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Peach Festival 5K & 10K Run, 5K Walk
6:45 p.m.
Romeo High School, 11091 32 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI
(Register here)
Friday, Aug. 30
Produce Market
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI
Farm Market and Bakery
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI
Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI
Peach Candy and Chocolate Tasting
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Juliet Chocolate Factory 66870 Van Dyke Ave., Washington, MI
DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Winery and Trivia
3-9 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Used Book Sale
4-7 p.m.
Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI
Pasta Dinner
4-8 p.m.
St. Clement Catholic Church, 343 S Main St., Romeo, MI
Pie Sale
4-10 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Carnival Rides
4-10 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Trolley Rides
6-10 p.m.
Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street
Cost: $2 a ride
Mini Tractor Pull Competition
6-9 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Outdoor Movie and Family Activities
8 p.m.
St. Paul Episcopal Church, 11100 West St. Clair St., Romeo, MI
Movie begins at dusk
Fireworks
9:30 p.m.
Crystal Diamonds Complex, 14713 33 Mile, Romeo, MI
Saturday, Aug. 31
Peach Festival Golf Classic
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bruce Hills Golf Club, 6771 Taft, Romeo, MI
Men's and Co-Ed Softball Tournaments
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Crystal Diamonds, 14641-14789 33 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI
Produce Market
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI
Farm Market and Bakery
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI
Kidfest
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Romeo Village Park
"Peachy" Artisan Crafters Show
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI
Used Book Sale
4-7 p.m.
Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI
Frontier Town's Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Cider Mill
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI
Peach Candy and Chocolate Tasting
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Juliet Chocolate Factory 66870 Van Dyke Ave., Washington, MI
Romeo High School Wrestling Bean Bag Tournament
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Trolley Rides
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street
Cost: $2 a ride
Pie Sale
Noon-10 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Carnival Rides
Noon-10 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Winery and Live Music
3-9 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
VFW Annual "Steak Out"
4-8 p.m.
Striber-McVicar Post 2052, 70455 McVicar Rd., Romeo, MI
Mini Tractor Pull Competition
6-9 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Mega 80s Concert
8 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
$5 entry after 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Classic Car Show
7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
701 32 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI
Men's and Co-Ed Softball Tournaments
8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Crystal Diamonds, 14641-14789 33 Mile Rd., Romeo, MI
Produce Market
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI
Farm Market and Bakery
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
"Peachy" Artisan Crafters Show
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Thumb Area Artists' Exhibition
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Starkweather Arts Center, 219 N. Main, Romeo, MI
Cider Mill
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Frontier Town's Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI
DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Trolley Rides
Noon-5 p.m.
Pickup location: Shell gas station at the corner of East St. Clair Street and North Main Street
Cost: $2 a ride
Used Book Sale
Noon-5 p.m.
Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI
Carnival Rides
Noon-11 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Winery
1-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Michele Romeo World Jazz and Classic Rock
2-6 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Romeo Gold Studios Student Performances
5-7 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
"Dancin' in the Street" at 32 and Main
7 p.m.
Downtown Romeo
Charity Car Cruise
7:30 p.m.
Downtown Romeo
Night Parade
8 p.m.
Downtown Romeo
DJ Darrick Price
8 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
$5 entry after 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 1
Produce Market
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northern Farm Market, LLC 74865 Van Dyke at 35 Mile, Romeo, MI
Farm Market and Bakery
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westview Orchards, 65075 Van Dyke at 30 Mile, Romeo, MI
Children's Parade
10 a.m.
Downtown Romeo
DIA Free Kid's Art Making Workshop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Cider Mill
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Westview Orchards and Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Used Book Sale
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Romeo Community Center 361 Morton Street, Romeo, MI
Frontier Town's Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Frontier Town, 67310 Van Dyke, Washington, MI
Croswell Extravaganza Craft Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Croswell Elementary School and Grounds, 175 Croswell St., Romeo, MI
Carnival Rides
Noon
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Pie Sale
Noon
Romeo Lions Fieldhouse and Grounds, 269 E Washington St., Romeo, MI
Hometown Parade
1:30 p.m.
Downtown Romeo
