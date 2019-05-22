Abortion rights activists rally across Michigan in wake of Alabama abortion ban

FERNDALE - Abortion rights activists and supporters rallied around Michigan and the country Tuesday in the wake of the Alabama legislature’s decision to ban abortion and attempts across the country, including Michigan, to severely restrict abortion.

Rallies took place in Lansing, Ann Arbor and Ferndale.

“I know what it’s like to have to make that decision and to make it a criminal act and to have doctors afraid of taking care of women’s needs, it’s not going to happen -- not on our watch,” said Lori Goldman, the director of Fems for Dems, one of the groups organizing the rallies.

The GOP-controlled Michigan legislature just voted to ban dilation and evacuation abortions, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she’ll veto that measure.

A conservative coalition of political and religious leaders is starting a petition drive in Michigan to outlaw abortion after six weeks. If they gather the needed signatures, it’s possible the GOP-controlled legislature could vote to approve such a measure without a vote of the people.

