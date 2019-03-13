Activist blasts Archdiocese of Detroit's handling of clergy sex abuse

DETROIT - An activist claims the Archdiocese of Detroit is not being fully honest in how it is handling clergy members accused of sexual abuse.

"We believe that the Detroit archbishop is being less than honest with his list of credibly accused priests," David Clohessey said.

Clohessey is the former national president of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. He says that Archbishop Allen Vigneron's handling of the priest abuse scandal is insufficient.

For instance, the archdiocese put out a list of more than five dozen clerics who have Detroit ties, but a former priest who is in prison for criminal sexual conduct isn't on the list. James Francis Rapp, who was a priest at the Lumen Christi High School in Jackson, is serving 40 years at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility.

Clohessey said he wants Rapp's name and 29 other names added to the list.

"We think the archbishop should stop splitting hairs and making silly distinctions and include on his list every single priest, brother, nun, seminarian, monk, bishop who spent time here if they were credibly accused of abuse," he said.

The Detroit Archdiocese released a statement regarding the list:

"The Archdiocese of Detroit was made aware today of concerns over the names of religious order priests not included on its list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

"As a result of these concerns, the archdiocese will carefully re-examine each name on our current list as well as the source information provided by the religious orders. If we discover any oversight on our part, it will be corrected immediately.

"The Detroit archdiocese welcomes any assistance and updates from members of the community in our efforts to keep our information updated and accurate.

"For information on how the archdiocese works to prevent and respond to sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults, please visit protect.aod.org."

