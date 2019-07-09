Adrian police: Man killed, woman seriously hurt in apparent alcohol-related motorcycle crash

ADRIAN, Mich. - Adrian police said they were called to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash after receiving reports of a woman covered in blood knocking on doors in the area.

Police were called at 1:33 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of West Beecher Street.

Officers searched the area and found a crashed motorcycle near the area of West Beecher Street and Industrial Drive, according to authorities.

A 34-year-old Adrian man was injured at the crash scene, police said. Firefighters were called to provide treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old Adrian woman approached medical officials a short time later, police said. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Police have not determined what caused the crash or which person was driving the motorcycle.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash based on the evidence at the scene, police said.

It is unknown if either person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials don't believe any other vehicles were involved.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4808.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.