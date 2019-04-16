Affordable senior apartment complex opens in Detroit's historic Brush Park

DETROIT - The Flats at 124 Alfred in Brush Park is a major step forward in the city’s push to make sure housing stays affordable in the city, especially for seniors.

The 54-unit complex officially opened with Mayor Mike Duggan.

There are 54 one-bedroom apartments inside. The apartments also have a breathtaking balcony view of Detroit. Inside are floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

This new prime real estate is located in Detroit’s historic Brush Park neighborhood and open to senior citizens 55 and older.

“I been here for two weeks, all by myself,” Leonard Walker said.

Walker calls his new home a dream come true.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened. It’s affordable, it’s quiet, it’s safe,” he said.

The tenants only have to earn 30 to 60 percent of the area median income, which ranges from roughly $15,000-$30,000 for a single person.

“In this case, 100 percent of the units are for people with low income, and we’re going to keep building low income housing in every neighborhood in this city,” Duggan said.

Duggan said this is another chapter of the Detroit turnaround story.

“You know you’re going to see a lot of things happening on the Riverfront this year and we’ll continue to make that open to the public,” he said.

