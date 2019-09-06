All clear signal given after bomb threat at Michigan State's Hannah Administration Building

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police have issued an all clear signal after the Hannah Administration Building on Michigan State University's campus was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat, officials said.

Police said at this time the occupants of the building can return and resume normal operations.

Read more: Michigan State's Hannah Administration Building evacuated due to bomb threat

A person reported a bomb threat at 10:45 a.m. Friday at or near the building, MSU police said.

Students and staff members were asked to evacuate the building and report any unattended packages or suspicious activity to MSU police.

Authorities are still investigating the threat.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.