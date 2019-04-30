Amazon partners with Ford to deliver packages inside customer's cars

DETROIT - A new partnership between Amazon and Ford Motor Co. adds a new way customers can get their packages.

How it works: a GPS finds the customer's vehicle, a keyless system unlocks the car and the delivery person puts the package inside.

After, Amazon locks the car and sends the customer a notification.

The service will be available to Amazon Prime members. Packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and can't be worth more than $1,300. Items purchased from third-party sellers are not eligible.

Also, the vehicle must be within a certain radius of the delivery address.

For more information about the service, watch the video above.

