AMBER alert for missing 1-year-old girl in Grand Rapids canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has canceled an AMBER alert for a 1 year-old girl from Grand Rapids.

Jaionna Jayzlyn Ross was last seen late Saturday night around 11 p.m. by her mother, Jennell Ross, at a gas station in Grand Rapids, near 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Jennell told police she and another man, who she knows as "Terrell" arrived at the gas station with her daughter in the backseat.

When Jennell left the vehicle to walk toward the store, Terrell reportedly drove off with Jaionna still inside, strapped to her carseat. The car was later found a short distance away. The car seat was still inside, but Jaionna was gone.

Jennell says she met Terrell about four weeks ago, and they started dating. She says she does not know where he lives or works, and she does not know his full name or phone number. They met up in a park tonight before heading to the gas station. Investigators are still working to determine if Terrell is even the man's real first name.

