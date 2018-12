All schools within the Anchor Bay School District are closed Tuesday after authorities were alerted about a shooting threat.

Someone reported a tip to the state of Michigan's Ok2Say tip line indicating the threat of a school shooting.

The schools were shut down as a precaution.

Law enforcement is investigating.

