Anthony Bourdain was working on Detroit documentary before his death

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Anthony Bourdain attends 'WASTED! The Story of Food Waste' Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain took his own life on Friday while working on his show "Parts Unknown" in France.

CNN confirmed his death Friday morning, stating the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain had always had a special connection to Detroit. His show, "Parts Unknown," spent time covering the Detroit food scene during the city's bankruptcy. He often spoke highly of the city in interviews.

Just last year, CNN greenlit a documentary "Detroit 1963: once in a Great City," to be produced by Bourdain as a four-part series about the city of Detroit at its high point.

It's currently unclear what the status of the project will be following Bourdain's sudden death.

Bourdain's death happened after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself in an apparent suicide at her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. Spade was found hanged by a scarf she allegedly tied to a doorknob, an NYPD source said.

Suicide is a growing problem in the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a survey Thursday showing suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds.

