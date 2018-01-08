Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit

DETROIT - A pipe burst Monday morning on the sixth floor of the Riverfront Towers apartment complex causing flooding in units below.

The pipe burst at 100 Riverfront Drive.

A tenant said the alarm went off at about 6 a.m.

Water could be seen pouring in to hallways and apartments from the ceiling.

The Riverfront Towers released the following statement:

"A main water supply line has broken for unknown reasons and our team is investigating. The water has been temporarily turned off and there have been no reported injuries. Our staff's primary focus at this time is our residents and resolving their issues as quickly as possible."

