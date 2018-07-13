Argument leads to 14-year-old boy being shot on Sturtevant Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A 14-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in the 3000 block of Sturtevant Street on the Detroit's west side.

The boy was shot once in the lower back about 1 a.m. after an altercation, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

There was some kind of argument between the 14-year-old boy and the suspect. The suspect took out a gun and shot the boy.

Detroit police are investigating. They are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

