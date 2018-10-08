ATM thieves slam vehicle into gas station at 15 Mile, Harper in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A vehicle slammed into a gas station as part of a smash-and-grab robbery Monday morning at 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

No one was inside the station at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Workers at the station said the thieves stole the ATM and other items. They then backed the vehicle out of the wreckage and left.

The place was left in ruins.

Police are investigating

No other information is available at this time.

