Authorities: Don't give DNA to people who come to your house asking for it

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials in Macomb County want to remind residents that it's not standard practice for doctors to send someone to your house to collect DNA.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, someone knocked on a Harrison Township man's door and said they were sent to get his DNA and have paperwork signed. The man called his doctor and learned they didn't send anyone.

Authorities said DNA is collected in a medical facility or is court ordered, not requested at your door. Residents are reminded to not give out personal information, including DNA, in person, over the phone or via other forms of communication.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.