Authorities seeking man who stole guns, silencers from Michigan store in 2013

JACKSON, Mich. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a man who stole guns and silencers from a Jackson store in 2013.

According to the ATF, the man went inside Schupbach's Sporting Goods store at 141. W. Pearl Street about 4:30 p.m. and hid until the business closed on May 8, 2013. When the store closed, he stole two firearms and 15 silencers.

Authorities said the man may be a suspect in an unrelated crime.

The man is described as white with a stocky build and brown collar-length hair that covered his ears.

He was wearing a long, dark-colored shirt, dark-colored cargo pants, a dark-colored watch on his left wrist and light-colored shoes or boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. Tip scan also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, though ATF's website or submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.

