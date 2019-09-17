News

Authorities seeking man who stole guns, silencers from Michigan store in 2013

Man may be suspect in unrelated crime

By Amber Ainsworth

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for this man in connection with a May 18, 2013, theft in Jackson, Mich. (WDIV)

JACKSON, Mich. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a man who stole guns and silencers from a Jackson store in 2013.

According to the ATF, the man went inside Schupbach's Sporting Goods store at 141. W. Pearl Street about 4:30 p.m. and hid until the business closed on May 8, 2013. When the store closed, he stole two firearms and 15 silencers.

Authorities said the man may be a suspect in an unrelated crime.

The man is described as white with a stocky build and brown collar-length hair that covered his ears.

He was wearing a long, dark-colored shirt, dark-colored cargo pants, a dark-colored watch on his left wrist and light-colored shoes or boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. Tip scan also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, though ATF's website or submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.

