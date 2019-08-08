Auto manufacturer eyes former Buick City site in Flint for new plant

DETROIT - Mahindra Automotive North America is evaluating the former Buick City site in Flint, Michigan for a new plant.

The auto company has signed a Letter of Intent with RACER Trust to evaluate the former Buick City site for a new manufacturing plant.

Mahindra’s current manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills is at capacity, and a significant facility expansion is envisioned to support manufacturing and assembly of new products for the US market, the company said in a release Thursday morning.

It is projected the plant will create up to 2,000 jobs over the first five years with additional jobs to follow, the company said.

Mahindra Automotive North America said the plant would include production of mail delivery trucks should the company be awarded the USPS's Next Generation Delivery Vehicle contract.

“Winning the USPS contract is a key element of our growth strategy but it’s only a piece of what we have planned,” said Rick Haas, President and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America. “We have a long-term product plan and we believe the former Buick City site in Flint is a strong contender for what would essentially be Mahindra’s first large scale manufacturing operation in the United States."

Find out more about the company here.

Buick City was a 235-acre site in operation from 1904 to 2010, although the facility was partly demolished in 2002. At its start, It was the largest American Automobile factory in the world.

It employed a workforce of over 2,000 people, ran 24 hours a day with three shifts. For 1909, 18,000 Buick automobiles were built, more automobiles in just one day than Buick had produced in the entire year of 1904.

The last vehicles built at Buick City were the Pontiac Bonneville and the Buick LeSabre. Operations eventually moved to Orion Assembly.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.