Beachgoers in Florida find 24-year-old message in bottle from Lake Michigan

Beach goers were in for a huge surprise when a message in a bottle floated past them, according to WJHG.

One of the beachgoers decided to uncork the bottle and inside was a note that smelled like bourbon. The note said "Hello, June 16,1995, Frankfort, Michigan, I've tossed this bottle into the water to bring joy to anyone who finds it, this whiskey bottle was full a few short hours earlier, if you find this call me and I'll buy you a drink."

The beachgoer followed instructions and connected with the messenger. Both of them were in disbelief as to how the bottle made its way from Lake Michigan to the Gulf of Mexico and guessed that it had to go down the Mississippi River from the Great Lake.

