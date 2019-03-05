Beaumont Health plans to open new Macomb County facility in 2020

Beaumont Health is planning to develop a new outpatient care campus in Macomb County in 2020.

The proposed Macomb County site is located within the Bay River Marketplace, adjacent to Meijer, near the intersection of I-94 and 26 Mile Road in Lenox Township. A groundbreaking will occur later this year.

“We are thrilled to offer much-needed health care services in Macomb County,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said. “We selected the site because of its convenient location close to major thoroughfares in a growing and thriving community.”

The campus will offer Beaumont Health affiliated primary and specialty care physicians, emergency care, imaging, outpatient surgery, cancer services, physical therapy and many other services.

“This leading-edge campus will be designed with the consumer experience at the forefront. Medical appointments will not look or feel like traditional health care visits,” Fox added.

Patients will be able to schedule appointments online for Beaumont services and physicians on the campus. Test results will also be accessible to patients and care providers via an online portal. Streamlined billing will reduce the number of bills patients receive from their visit to the campus.

Beaumont also plans to announce the location of a similar project in Wayne County. The Wayne County site is also planned to open in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.