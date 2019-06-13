Beloved Roseville handyman has stolen bike replaced

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A beloved Roseville handyman whose new bike was stolen moments after he purchased it is back on three wheels after the community came to his aid.

"I'm very happy," George McCloskey said.

His bicycle is the only way he can get around due to a disability. He saved for one year for a new trike to carry his tools, and moments after he finally purchased it for $900, he stopped at a gas station at Gratiot Avenue and Martin Road.

Someone rolled up to the gas station and took off with McCloskey's bike, officials said.

"I had the bike, proud, came over here, parked it -- 20 seconds later, it's gone," McCloskey said.

His story touched people around Metro Detroit, and dozens of them offered to buy him a new bicycle.

Birmingham dentists Ali and Mohamed Saad saw the story and bought the new bike for him.

"I thank them very much," McCloskey said.

