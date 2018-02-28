Big Sean, Emagine plan to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Big Sean and Emagine are planning to open a new movie theater in Downtown Detroit.

The theater's location has not yet been revealed, but locations are being scouted around the city, including in the New Center area, where Emagine has been buying up land.

The project would bring a movie theater back to the Downtown Detroit area for the first time since the theater inside the Ren Cen closed.

Emagine has several locations around Michigan but has yet to open a theater in Downtown Detroit.

In a statement to Crain's Detroit, Big Sean and Emagine CEO Paul Glantz agree that Detroit needs a major movie theater.

"There is no major movie theater in the city of Detroit — this makes no sense to me," Big Sean said. "I feel that it is necessary to build a theater in the city, not only because of the joy and inspiration movies will bring to people's lives, but I hope this theater will become a hub of creativity — a place for intimate concerts, lectures, meetings, and other events."

"In combining the strength of a local entertainment powerhouse, Big Sean, with the operating prowess of Emagine, the void will be filled in a glorious fashion," Glantz said.

A formal announcement is expected this week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.