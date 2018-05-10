Bill banning marijuana-infused beer, wine moves forward in Michigan senate

LANSING, Mich. - Lawmakers are looking to get a jump on the very real possibility recreational marijuana will be legalized in Michigan.

Residents will get to vote on the matter in the November general election.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee unanimously passed a bill banning the production, sale and use of marijuana-infused booze.

Sen. Rick Jones, the author of the bill, told the Free Press he thinks the cocktail would be "a recipe for disaster" if recreational marijuana becomes legal.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

