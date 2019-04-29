Binson's helping Roseville family by replacing 7-year-old boy's stolen wheelchair

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Roseville family was left with few options over the weekend after thieves on Friday night stole the family's specialized van and a wheelchair they desperately need for their son with special needs.

Seven-year-old Nathan Major was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and he used the chair that was inside the stolen van to get around every day.

Binson's Home Health Care Centers technicians are building a new wheelchair for Nathan.

"There are no words to describe it. He gets his mobility back," Major's mother, Lisa Major, said.

A customized wheelchair typically takes four months to build and costs $7,000, but Binson's fast-tracked that process and did it for free.

