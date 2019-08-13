Blood drive today at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - To help address the emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross and Meijer, Inc. are partnering for a blood drive today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Currently, the Red Cross said it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Everyone who goes to donate will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to a Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons preseason game.

There will also be other prize giveaways throughout the day.

This is the second year Little Caesars Arena has hosted this blood drive in the 60,000 square feet Via Concourse.



