ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - As water levels remain high on Lake St. Clair, authorities are issuing wake tickets to boaters in St. Clair County.

Wake from boats can send water onto the shore, raising the chance of flooding.

Rich Hobig, of St. Clair Dumpster, is making sandbags to fight flooding. Residents can call him at 810-335-2422.

Learn more about how authorities are trying to stop flooding in the video above.

