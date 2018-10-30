Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A police officer patrolling the neighborhood spotted a fire that turned out to be a burning body early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

The officer called Detroit firefighters about 3 a.m. to the area near Selden and 23rd streets. Firefighters doused the flames and found that it was actually a body burning.

This area near Selden and 23rd streets has a lot of vacant lots. The fire was burning in one of those vacant lots. Evidence technicians have been focusing on tire tracks. It appears someone dumped the body in the lot and set it on fire.

The body was burned beyond recognition. Investigators could not say whether it is a male or female.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will have to determine cause of death.

Meanwhile, police continue to focus on how this happened and why.

A body was found burned at Selden and 23rd streets in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.