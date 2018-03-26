News

Body found in torched vacant house on Detroit's east side

By Larry Spruill - Reporter

A body was found inside a vacant home on Detroit's east side on Monday, March 26, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man's body was found Monday morning in a burned up vacant home on Detroit’s east side.

The body was found at about 11:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of East Hollywood Street.

Police said the man was found with blunt force trauma to the head.

No other information was made available.

