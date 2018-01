A body was found Jan. 29, 2018 in a bruned car on Forman Street in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found Monday in the trunk of a burned car in Southwest Detroit.

The 1997 Toyota Tercel was found in the 100 block of Forman Street. Firefighters extinguished flames and the body was found in the trunk.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.