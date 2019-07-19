Body of man missing for days in St. Clair River identified

Riley Gleason went missing on July 12 after he jumped off a boat into the St. Clair River behind the St. Clair Inn.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - A body found Thursday in the St. Clair River has been identified, authorities said.

An examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the person found in the river is Riley Gleason.

As soon as he was in the water, Gleason started calling for help. His friends tried saving him from drowing.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was called to the scene and began to search for Gleason. They were assisted by the St. Clair Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Friday, Gleason’s grandfather rented an airplane and began searching the area. He located Gleason’s body in the St. Clair River off Russell Island in Clay Township about 7:45 a.m.

A boat from the Algonac Fire Department responded and brought Gleason’s body to the shore. He was taken to the morgue at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

“We are extremely saddened by the tragic loss of life, but are grateful that the Gleason family will have closure,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon. “I would like to thank all of the first responders who assisted in the effort to find Riley. We are appreciative of all of their efforts in attempting to find Riley.”

