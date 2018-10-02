Border Protection officers in Port Huron seize 1,650 pounds of marijuana hidden on mail trucks

Officials seized a total of 77 packages of marijuana over five weeks in Port Huron. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - Officials in Port Huron seized more than 1,650 pounds of marijuana during truck inspections over the past five weeks, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers discovered multiple packages of marijuana during an Aug. 28 inspection of a tractor-trailer carrying Canadian bulk mail, according to authorities.

A canine alerted officials to the drugs, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 14 concealed packages of marijuana weighing more than 300 pounds, officials said.

Marijuana was found in a tractor trailer carrying Canadian bulk mail. (WDIV)

More seizures were made over the following 10 days as officials netted an additional 63 concealed packages weighing more than 1,300 pounds, authorities said.

"This is outstanding work by the officers here in Port Huron," area port director Michael Fox said. "Using the mail system to ship illegal drugs is nothing new to CBP. We will continue to thwart all attempts to smuggle illegal drugs through the mail system."

The marijuana is set to be destroyed at a later date, officials said.

The drivers were released along with their trucks, police said. They were all Canadian citizens.

Officials said 1,650 pounds of marijuana were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. (WDIV)

