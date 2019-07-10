Brides scrambling to find dresses after Bella Rose Bridal Boutique suddenly closes

Without warning, a Shelby Township bridal shop closed, leaving many wedding parties looking for last-minute answers. Help Me Hank is revealing what brides can do to get their dresses.

Andrea Misuraca ordered and paid for her dream wedding dress in January, and now her wedding is just weeks away. But now her dream wedding dress and the money she spent is missing after the store closed without warning.

Bella Rose Bridal Boutique is out of business, and many brides are wondering what they're going to do now. According to business records, Bella Rose is owned by Michelle Sims. Customers said her daughter, Brittany Sims and husband, Scott Sims, also ran the business at the time.

Scott Sims said he is not involved in day-to-day operations when Local 4 contacted him on the phone. Sims didn't offer a reason for the sudden closing but said he believed other bridal shops are willing to work with his customers.

If you're a bride affected, there are some things you can do. You can contact your credit card company and try to get a refund. If you paid cash, you likely will lose that money. If you still need a dress, contact other local bridal shops. Keep your receipts and document everything.

File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general. Group legal action may be the next step.

Stores willing to help:

The Perfect Dress Prom and Bridal Superstore in Trenton

LeeAnne's Luxury Bridal Boutique in Detroit

My Dream Dress Bridal Salon in Southfield

Bombshell Bridal Boutique in St. Clair Shores

Nancy's Bridal in Shelby Township

According to Bombshell Bridal in St. Clair Shores, there are over 250 bridesmaids who paid for dresses and haven't received them. Bombshell Bridal estimated that over 150 brides have paid for dresses they didn't get.

Bombshell Bridal has fielded over 20 calls an hour from these brides and bridesmaids trying to help them get answers. Bombshell Bridal has uncovered that most of the dresses have been ordered by Bella Rose Bridal but the manufacturer hasn't been paid.

Bombshell Bridal can potentially help brides find their dresses, depending on the designer. The negative is bridesmaids and brides will have to pay for their dresses again. Bombshell Bridal is launching a GoFundMe account to ask the bridal, wedding and general communities of Metro Detroit to help offset these brides' and bridesmaids' costs.

