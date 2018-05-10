Brother of missing girl shares regret as crews search for bodies in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - As crews search for the remains of missing girls in a Macomb Township field, the brother of a girl who has been missing since 1981 shared regret about how his family handled his sister's case.

Kim Larrow was 15 when she disappeared from Canton Township. Authorities have been digging near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue in Macomb Township for days, looking for bodies.

Authorities search a field in Macomb Township on May 9, 2018. Police believe the remains of up to six girls may be buried in the area. (WDIV)

Larrow's brother, Brandon Headley, expressed Thursday that he believes his family made a lot of mistakes when his sister vanished.

"Kim was a forgotten child by an extremely selfish family," Headley said. "We all should have been there more for you, and I'll never forgive myself ever. I believe I'll see Kim again someday and then I'll be able to tell her how sorry I am."

Police are searching for the remains of girls, including Larrow, who may have been victims of Arthur Ream, who killed Cindy Zarzycki in 1986 and put her remains where crews are currently digging.

"I dread thinking about it, if it was this monster," Headley said.

Police are searching for the remains of as many as six girls. The search is in the same area where the remains of Cindy Zarzycki were found after her killer led investigators to the spot. Arthur Ream killed Zarzycki when she was 13 years old in 1986.

Arthur Nelson Ream

These are the cold cases that may be connected to Ream:

The case of 12-year-old Kimberly King, from Warren, who disappeared in 1979

The disappearance of Kellie Brownlee, from Novi, when she was 17 in 1982

The case of Kim Larrow, who disappeared from Canton Township in 1981, when she was 15

The case of Nadine O'Dell, from Inkster, when she was 16 in 1974

The disappearance of Cynthia Coon, from Washtenaw County, when she was 13 in 1970

Police sources told Local 4 they are positive Ream is responsible for other crimes, but they aren't certain he's responsible for the disappearances of these girls.

