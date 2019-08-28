Budget battle: Gov. Whitmer, Republican legislators go head-to-head

LANSING, Mich. - There's a war of words in Lansing, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out swinging against the Republican-controlled-Legislature Wednesday.

Michigan is about one month from the budget deadline and both sides are trying to prevent a shutdown. Whitmer held a news conference Wednesday morning, demanding the Legislature pass a $60 billion budget as soon as possible.

"We have to get this right now. It's time for them to offer up something that is a legitimate alternative. Saying no is not leadership," Whitmer said.

Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey said they agreed not to talk about proposal specifics in public. Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield agree it's time for Whitmer to split road funding from the budget and negotiate on two different tracks.

The governor is concerned about a government shut down and her budget director said he's looking at preparing for one by identifying the most important government functions that must happen should a shut down occur.

